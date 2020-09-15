Sergio Reguilon wants Manchester United move with or without buy-back option

Manchester United transfer target Sergio Reguilon wants to join Manchester United, whether or not a buy-back clause from Real Madrid is included in the contract.

In an exclusive interview with United Peoples TV’s Sam Peoples, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Reguilon ‘would love to join Manchester United.’

Romano believes that United will bid in the next few days, but it will not be the €30 million (£27.7m) that Real are demanding. ‘I think the opening bid will be lower, like around €20 million … at the moment there is no official bid but they are preparing an approach,’ he said.

‘Some [personal] terms are not agreed yet but there won’t be any problem because the player wants to play in the Premier League.’

‘Manchester United are not going to accept any buy-back clause for this player.’

United fans will want to know that Reguilon is not simply using United as a stop-gap to advance his Real Madrid career. Peoples therefore asked Romano if the player himself, a native of Madrid, would welcome a move to Old Trafford if the buy-back clause was not included.

‘He’s considering to move to a top world club,’ Romano noted.

‘The mentality of the player is “if i go to Man United without a buy-back clause, I want to win, I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League with them.’

‘If Manchester United sign Sergio Reguilon, he will be to be the left back for many years and not just one or two years … and the player knows it.

‘So the mentality of the player will be “thank you Real Madrid”, knowing that he may possibly return because he’s a young player with perhaps 10 more years to fulfil his dream to be left-back of Real Madrid.

‘If he joins Man United from Real Madrid he’ll be totally concentrated and focussed on Manchester United.’

With Romano also suggesting that Madrid need to sell, that they are likely to back down on the buyback clause and that a figure of €20 – €25 million could be enough to clinch the deal, it looks very likely that Sergio Reguilon will become a Manchester United player in the next three weeks.

