Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham Hotspur have signed Sergio Reguilon

Fabrizio Romano has delivered the news no Manchester United fan wanted to hear this morning, confirming Tottenham Hotspur have successfully signed Sergio Reguilon.

The young full-back was believed to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar this summer and so his attention will have to be turned elsewhere.

Reguilon was seen as the ideal signing as he was known for his attacking prowess and is just 23 years old so there’s room for improvement.

It became pretty clear quite quickly that United didn’t have any problems with the fee necessarily or with the personal terms to the player.

The sticking point for Solskjaer’s side was the buy-back clause and pre-emption and it seems those were things Spurs were not concerned by.

Tottenham have conceded to Real Madrid BOTH clauses they’ve asked for Reguilon: buy back and pre-emption.#MUFC have always refused any clause to bring back the player – it was the main issue. ⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC 📲 The final price of the clauses and more details: https://t.co/CrRIIC5XOA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2020

It’s still quite surprising how quickly Tottenham managed to leapfrog the Red Devils as it was just a day or two ago when it was believed Reguilon was not a priority for them.

After all, Jose Mourinho is equipped with Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon so no one truly predicted it would be a key signing.

In fairness, the latter can be played as a left-winger so perhaps that was the reason behind the decision.

Nonetheless, as much as it is frustrating to miss out on Reguilon, Manchester United are far better off not accepting the clauses Madrid insisted on as it would only backfire on them in the long run.

