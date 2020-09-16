Jadon Sancho meets with Borussia Dortmund board amidst Manchester United rumours

Manchester United fans will be pleased to hear Jadon Sancho has spoken to the Borussia Dortmund board as the rumours continue to heat up over a potential transfer.

The talented Englishman is definitely this summer’s saga and unfortunately, supporters have had to wait patiently to see if a deal is possible.

Things appeared to be moving fast initially but it’s now essentially been dragging on for a while now with no end in sight.

United seemed to move swiftly once their Champions League berth was confirmed but they would soon hit a snag once negotiations began.

It’s clear for all to see that Dortmund and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are simply not seeing eye to eye on Sancho’s transfer fee, threatening an end to negotiations entirely.

Jadon Sancho had direct contact with Borussia Dortmund's board last week and told them he wouldn't go on strike, but that he would be happy to join #mufc if they sell him #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 16, 2020

Most fans will be confused why it’s a big deal but this is essentially the polite way for Sancho to ask for this transfer to happen.

Of course, it doesn’t mean the move will definitely be on now but it does add just a little more pressure on Dortmund’s board.

Manchester United are playing the most dangerous game of poker with Sancho but if they pull it off, the impact would be rather extraordinary.

