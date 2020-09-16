Manchester United consider Amad Traore transfer from Atlanta

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Atlanta in regards to potentially signing their young star Amad Traore.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho their main target of the summer but it’s understood that hasn’t stopped them from other deals.

Traore hasn’t played a lot for Atlanta, in fact he’s played just 24 minutes of Serie A football.

However, he is highly rated and became the youngest Serie A player to score on his Serie A debut so it was a valuable 24 minutes.

The 18-year-old seems to be an investment for the future, which is the type of signing Solskjaer tends to go for.

According to Manchester Evening News, fans don’t need to worry as the Red Devils don’t see Traore as an alternative to Sancho and are keen to see whether Atlanta are open to selling him, having already made contact.

Even if Solskjaer signs him as a squad player, it’s difficult to think of where he could fit in as it seems as though the team would be overstocked at that point.

Should Manchester United sign Sancho, that would mean there’s also Daniel James, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood who all could play on the right-wing.

Should a transfer go through then it’s possible he would instead be an U23 player rather than a first-team star.

