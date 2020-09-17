Man United will struggle to reach fourth place, team predicts

With just 18 days of the transfer window remaining and only Donny van de Beek signed so far, what can we expect from Manchester United in the Premier League this coming season? The Peoples Person team make their predictions:

Marwan Harraz: This Premier League season is gearing up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory and so it makes it even more difficult to predict where Manchester United will end up. I feel, with the weird schedules and uncertainty, a fully fit, quality-filled squad is of even more importance than ever before. It’s for that reason that I think United will finish the season in fourth, even if Sancho signs. There’s simply more investment needed. City will come back with a vengence, Liverpool’s lack of transfers will show and Chelsea’s overhaul should see them in third. Arsenal will do better with Arteta but not enough for a CL spot while I suspect Mourinho’s Tottenham will crumble once things don’t go their way. It’s fourth place with my fingers crossed.

Prediction: 4th

Red Billy: Assuming the worst on the transfers front, I think United will struggle to finish ahead of either Arsenal or Chelsea this time around, especially if we pick up a couple of injuries. There is still no strength in depth in any position except perhaps central midfield. Central defence is going to be the biggest problem area of all and where Harry Maguire’s head is going to be at is anyone’s guess after what happened in August. I don’t expect Liverpool to win the league again, but they will still be far ahead of us. Spurs seem to have pushed the self-destruct button so even if they sign Bale, we should finish ahead of them. But without those key transfers I expect us to be battling with the likes of Wolves, Leicester and Everton for the Europa League places.

Prediction: 5th or 6th

James Leach: With just a couple of days to go before Manchester United play Crystal Palace, it is evident there’s improvements needed in the transfer window. Bruno Fernandes’ impact last season was a godsend and I feel Donny van de Beek has upped the quality furthermore. However, the gulf between the top two, and new recruits at Chelsea, makes top four competition much tougher. I do not believe Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will be strong enough to break last season’s top four and for these reasons I predict United end the season fourth.

Prediction: 4th

Sam Peoples: As it stands, there’s no chance at all of United and Solskjaer building on improving our top 3 finish from last season. We haven’t strengthened whereas Chelsea and City have and Liverpool are years ahead of us already. The reality is that we’re in for another top four chase and I don’t think Arsenal will be out of the running for that spot now, they look much more settled. This summer was an opportunity for United to change their spots but we’ve repeated the same pattern of not backing a manager after a top four finish the previous season. Of course, signing Jadon Sancho and a centre back changes all of that but do we really think that’s going to happen?

Prediction: 5th, just missing out on 4th

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.