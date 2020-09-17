Manchester United consider Ismaila Sarr move after Jadon Sancho failure

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions towards Watford’s Ismaila Sarr as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

With a few media outlets claiming the sensational Englishman will not be sold, the claims are that those at Old Trafford are considering their options.

Watford were relegated last season and so Sarr could represent a cheap purchase if United can secure his signature.

The young Senegalese score six goals and grabbed six assists in almost 24 appearances worth of minutes, meaning every other game he had some involvement in a goal.

The right-winger is seen as a bright prospect but no one would’ve expected his name to pop up and be linked with Old Trafford.

According to the Independent, intermediaries have enquired over Sarr’s availability as the Red Devils consider him as an alternative to Sancho, with his price-tag believed to be around £30m.

£30m does seem a little high for a side who’ve been relegated but that’s no surprise given how English football values its youngsters.

Sarr isn’t a bad talent by any means but it’s safe to say he’s a bit of a downgrade from Sancho and fans may be upset to hear such news.

However, he does fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer policy which is to bring in bright young prospects who can play a part at Manchester United for the long-term future.

