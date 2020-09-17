Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaches out to Jadon Sancho

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been busy attempting to speed along the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho according to reports.

The legendary Norwegian is clearly a fan of the sensational Englishman, making the player his key target of the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for United and their fans, signing Sancho has proven far more complicated than anyone would’ve liked.

Solskjaer’s side and Dortmund have failed to agree on a transfer fee and that has essentially been the main hold up in the move.

This has led some supporters to feel as though Sancho won’t be joining the Red Devils but the report below appears to suggest otherwise.

Solskjær has recently had conversations with Jadon Sancho and has told him he believes his transfer to #mufc will be completed soon. Sancho is said to have expressed his keenness in joining during previous conversations #mulive [dagbladet, @FAFiltvedt] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 16, 2020

The original report can be seen here but it is in Norwegian though it has proven to be a reliable source of information in the past.

Perhaps Solskjaer could feel Sancho was becoming restless or losing faith in the deal and so decided to call him to reassure him.

Unfortunately, earlier reports confirmed the versatile attacker will not go on strike to force through a move and so it’s incredibly unlikely that potential restlessness would lead anywhere.

Manchester United’s transfer strategy is a risky one but understandable given the circumstances.

