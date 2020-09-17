Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Jadon Sancho hopes squashed by Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United fans have been given more disappointing news in regards to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

This summer’s greatest transfer saga has gotten old fast and supporters are sick of the lack of genuine updates.

Sancho is meant to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main target of the summer and so that has left fans baffled as to why it’s taken so long to sign him.

Not only has it been disappointingly slow but the indications of late suggest that a deal might not even be possible any longer.

With no other action going on as well, it has been a shockingly poor summer for Manchester United so far.

According to ESPN, there are suggestions Dortmund won’t sell Sancho this year despite Solskjaer dedicating a huge chunk of his transfer budget for the highly-rated player.

ESPN have joined the long list of publications of late who seem to hint a deal is off and that is in line with what the German giants have insisted for a while now.

Nonetheless, fans still desperately have some hope left and time will tell whether or not the deal will go through.

If Sancho isn’t signed then the blow can be softened by securing a couple of other signings to strengthen the squad overall but there’s no confidence that will happen either.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.