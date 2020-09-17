Rio Ferdinand admits Manchester United are so frustrating

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand is reiterating the general feeling amongst fans, admitting the club’s transfer strategy so far has been so frustrating.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only signed Donny van de Beek this summer in what was meant to be a crucial transfer window.

United supporters had hoped that qualification for the Champions League would see the club invest heavily in order to push on to the next stage.

Fans wanted to see Solskjaer lead his side to a title challenge, even if it doesn’t end up a successful one just so that it shows progress.

Unfortunately though that levelling up process will not be possible with just one signing as the Red Devils’ rivals are investing too.

According to ESPN, Ferdinand said: “The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United, there is no noise, there’s nothing going on.

“All you’re seeing [from Chelsea] is bang! Deal. Little bit of talk, bang! Deal. Get it done. That is what’s frustrating for me and all the Man United fans.

“Sancho was talked about months ago. Still not done, it’s so frustrating.”

What should be taken into consideration, despite Ferdinand’s spot-on comments, is that unfortunately, Manchester United news sells the fastest and the most.

Linking a player to Chelsea is different from linking them to Old Trafford as the fan base is much larger.

Newspapers and media outlets often know that and use it as a way of growing their own readership.

Agents also know that linking their client to United will likely see them secure a move elsewhere or get a bumper new contract.

