Angry fans react to Man United insider’s ‘cloud of negativity’ accusations

A social media war has broken out between Manchester United’s PR people and the club’s fans today.

The frenzy began when ESPN published an article entitled ‘Man United frustrated by transfer-hungry Twitter users’.

The article went on to say that United sources had told ESPN that they ‘are growing increasingly frustrated at the social media frenzy around their transfer activity and believe it is creating a cloud of negativity ahead of their start to the new Premier League season’.

This led to ESPN’s own pundit Julien Laurens speaking out on the Gabs and Juls show about why he thinks the fans have a right to feel frustrated.

‘Is this some sort of joke? Are they kidding me?’ Laurens said.

‘I tell you why they’re frustrated … for the players that they were in for, that they keep missing out, year after year.’

Fans themselves responded angrily.

‘Who’s that fat alcoholic who keeps repeating ‘they weren’t interested’ as if it adresses the issue. Not being interested in Thiago, Tonali, Haland, Koulibaly, Reguilon and all these players is actually FAR WORSE than missing out on them,’ said one Twitter user.

Other comments included:

Who’s that fat alcoholic who keeps repeating « they weren’t interested » as if it adresses the issue. Not being interested in Thiago, Tonali, Haland, Koulibaly, Reguilon and all these players is actually FAR WORSE than missing out on them. — SCTNH 🎯 (@Scoutinho5) September 18, 2020

‘Just look at the passion from Julien Laurens and he doesn’t even support Man Utd. Now imagine how we fans feel x10 that. Julien Laurens is spot on, year after year we hear lies about how we will challenge for the top and buy top players but then to fail like they do every year.’

Just look at the passion from julien Lauren’s and he doesn’t even support Man Utd now imagine how we fans feel x10 that. julien Lauren’s is spot on year after year we hear lies about how we will challenge for the top and buy top players but then to fail like they do every year — nasir choudhury (@nasirfc1) September 18, 2020

‘The frustration is not just about this window…every other year we have to see our manager cry for players and the board failing them first and then sacking them…how can 3 top quality Managers be sacked in 7 years with Woodward and team being bullet proof?’

The frustation is not just about this window…every other year we have to see our Manager cry for players and the Board failing them first and then sacking them…how can 3 top quality Managers be sacked in 7 years with Woodward and team being bullet proof? — Rajat Gupta (@imrajat13) September 18, 2020

‘@LaurensJulien is spot on. Thiago, Sancho, Kroos, Bale, Sneijder, Mueller, the list goes on. The fans, player agents and other clubs know how inept United are in transfers.’

@LaurensJulien is spot on. Thiago, sancho, kroos, bale, sneijder, mueller, the list goes on. The fans , player agents and other clubs know how inept United are in transfers. — Il Maestro Matthew Bove 🟧 (@mbove12) September 18, 2020

‘We made this happen. Keep fighting. Keep #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut trending. Don’t stop if we sign players, keep the pressure on.’

we made this happen. keep fighting. keep #GlazersOutWoodwardOut trending don't stop if we sign players keep the pressure on pic.twitter.com/dcA8LnslZO — Ben Flanagan freetelles (@BenFlan50785555) September 18, 2020

The comments made on both sides of this argument indicate that many fans are increasingly unhappy with the controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward. The ‘frustrated’ response would appear to come from those individuals or from people who represent them. The vast majority of fans remain 100% behind the manager, coaching staff and team.

This, perhaps is what is frustrating the owners more: it will be difficult for them this time to put the blame on the manager and players if they under-invest and the team underachieves this season.

