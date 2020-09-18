FC Porto’s Alex Telles agrees five year deal to join Man United

Manchester United have agreed the terms of a five-year contract with FC Porto’s Alex Telles.

The news was broken by reliable RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who said:

‘Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United – Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move.’

🔴🔴 Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United – Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 18, 2020

Although United have not yet agreed a fee with Porto for the player, as reported here yesterday, the Dragons have set a minimum price of €20 million, which is half of the 27-year-old’s buy-out clause.

Porto are unable to meet the annual salary of €4 million that Telles is reportedly demanding to sign a new contract – the equivalent of £71,000 per week. They therefore need to cash in now to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of his current deal in 10 months’ time.

Telles, who scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists for Porto last season, is a similar player to recent target Sergio Reguilon– a very attack-minded and extremely talented left-back.

Pini Zahavi is the Brazilian international’s agent and is also operating as the intermediary in negotiations between the two clubs.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein partly confirmed Bouhasi’s story, tweeting ‘Manchester United have held conversations over Porto left-back Alex Telles, as per @mohamedbouhafsi. Club sources say no agreement in place with #FCPorto or the 27-year-old Brazil international but are continuing to monitor the situation.’

Manchester United have held conversations over Porto left-back Alex Telles, as per @mohamedbouhafsi. Club sources say no agreement in place with #FCPorto or the 27-year-old Brazil international but #MUFC are continuing to monitor the situation @TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 18, 2020

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed parts of the story, saying ‘Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC. #MUFCare now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto.

…and Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC ❌].#MUFC are now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto. 🔴 https://t.co/pbaWbb0D0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

It is good news for Manchester United fans who have grown increasingly frustrated at the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer. Having been disappointed by the loss of Reguilon to Spurs, many would argue that Telles represents much better value for money than the Spaniard at two-thirds of the price, with no buy-back clauses involved.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.