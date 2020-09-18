Manchester United fans lose patience with board over lack of signing
Manchester United fans lose patience with board over lack of signing

Manchester United fans are almost unanimous in their anger towards the board and those in charge for the lack of transfers made so far.

This summer window was meant to be a crucial one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and any desire to have success this season.

For all the good work that United did last campaign, they did finish trophyless and supporters want that to change sooner than later.

Donny van de Beek has been the only purchase so far and many recognise it’s simply not enough for the title challenge they desperately want to see.

The Red Devils’ fans aren’t expecting the Premier League title itself just yet but they were certainly hoping there’d be some investment to boost a squad that finished in third place.

If no one else is signed this summer, it’s easy to imagine the mayhem that would ensue and what kind of pressure the board would face.

Manchester United are believed to be waiting until the last week or so of the window in the hope that prices would drop and then to secure their targets.

It’s an incredibly risky strategy and one fans are clearly uneasy with given the circumstances of the unpredictable transfer window.

