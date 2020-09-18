Manchester United fans lose patience with board over lack of signing

Manchester United fans are almost unanimous in their anger towards the board and those in charge for the lack of transfers made so far.

This summer window was meant to be a crucial one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and any desire to have success this season.

For all the good work that United did last campaign, they did finish trophyless and supporters want that to change sooner than later.

Donny van de Beek has been the only purchase so far and many recognise it’s simply not enough for the title challenge they desperately want to see.

The Red Devils’ fans aren’t expecting the Premier League title itself just yet but they were certainly hoping there’d be some investment to boost a squad that finished in third place.

Our board is embarrassing We qualified for the Champions League and we have only signed ONE player to improve our squad Shambolic — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 17, 2020

Surely it makes sense that Man Utd get Sancho over the line. Thiago to Liverpool. Bale to Spurs. Aouar to Arsenal. The board cannot simply be thinking Ole has what it takes with the current squad to finish top 4. They’re actually mocking us if they do! #mufc — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) September 17, 2020

Manchester United fans have agreed personal terms and signed a contract with Depression for two years with an option to extend for another year #MUFC — IYAWO VDB FERNANDES 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) September 17, 2020

Thiago ❌ Bale ❌ Reguilon ❌ Sancho ⏳ Manchester United are in danger of being left behind. They need to act. #mufc — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) September 17, 2020

United finished above Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton last season and all of them have made considerable improvements in their squad which are at par with United if certainly not better.#GlazersOut #AmbaniIN #Mufc — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) September 17, 2020

If no one else is signed this summer, it’s easy to imagine the mayhem that would ensue and what kind of pressure the board would face.

Manchester United are believed to be waiting until the last week or so of the window in the hope that prices would drop and then to secure their targets.

It’s an incredibly risky strategy and one fans are clearly uneasy with given the circumstances of the unpredictable transfer window.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.