Man United fans blame board and owners for dreadful Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United fans on social media are blaming the club’s controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward for the team’s humiliating 1-3 open day loss to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils could consider themselves hard done by when Palace were awarded a dubious VAR penalty for hand ball by Victor Lindelof in the second half, and even more unlucky when David de Gea saved the penalty only for it to be ordered retaken by the VAR minutes later because he fractionally moved off his line.

But in truth it was a dreadful performance from United, who looked shambolic at the back and lacking penetration going forward.

Some of the fans’ comments included:

‘Instead of Ed Woodward coming out and attacking the fans for wanting our club to do better, maybe he should listen to the “mass hysteria” that we’ve been shouting all summer. It was glaringly obvious how pathetic our squad was going into the new season. So incompetent.’

‘Solskjaer wanted a right-sided forward, a left-back and a central defender this window. He got none. First game: starting right-sided forward is hooked at half-time and the central defender and left-back he’d replace play a hand in all goals conceded. You couldn’t write it.’

‘Too many people at United are too damn comfortable with not winning trophies, too many of them in suits don’t hurt enough when Liverpool win the league & European Cup. It’s their woeful mismanagement that took Utd from the best team in the country to barely being in the top 5.’

‘Year after year we support the club we buy the merchandise and we live our dream. A dream that is being torn apart by The Glazers and their footballing business model. You have had plenty of our money and you’re hanging the manager out to dry. Spend some of your own money.’

With two weeks remaining in the transfer window, there is still time for the United hierarchy to address what are clearly deficiencies in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and give the fans what they are begging for. Whether or not they will do so remains to be seen.

