Man United vs Crystal Palace: latest team news and predictions

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts the season with no new injury concerns, with just Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe unavailable for today’s game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Palace, on the other hand, have problems. Nathan Ferguson, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt are out, while Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke have only just returned to training after long absences. Mamadou Sakho is also unlikely to be match fit.

This should make it a gentle opener for the Red Devils but Palace have started the season with a win and won’t be underestimated as United lost the corresponding fixture 2-1 in August last season.

The referee will be Martin Atkinson.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace

There might be a lot of anger among United fans at how this summer has been but a gentle reminder that Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba play for Manchester United. Our starting XI is still fantastic and if we play how we should, we will beat Crystal Palace. That being said, watch this be a scrappy game. Palace are pretty well disciplined under Hodgson but our quality should see us break it down.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace

I expect Solskjaer to push for his team to start with a bang given all the negativity and Palace don’t seem to be a side who have as much about them this season in comparison to the last. Zaha’s head’s turned once more and they’re suffering injuries. Should be a straightforward win.

Red Billy: Man United 3-2 Crystal Palace

The fact that Palace have already started their season will give them the edge in match sharpness. Although it was a meaningless friendly, I was concerned by Harry Maguire’s performance against Villa and am just wondering if we’re going to have confidence and concentration problems at the back. How David de Gea reacts to the pressure from Dean Henderson‘s presence in the squad is also an unknown. So I think United might leak goals but expect them to be able to score freely themselves, so I’m going for a high-scoring game and narrow victory.

James Leach Poet: Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Despite various reasons to concern us as fans: losing this fixture last season, latecomers returning to the squad and still no Sancho being amongst them, Manchester United will open their campaign with all three points at home to a Crystal Palace side whose victory over Southampton in the Premier League opener last Saturday was their first win in the previous nine league games continuing on from last season (W1, D1, L7). Palace have a terrible record against United and that coincides with the fact United are chasing a record sixth opening day victory which I believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to achieve.

