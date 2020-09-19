Manchester United fans stunned by Victor Lindelof’s performance vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans didn’t try to hold back in their criticism for Victor Lindelof in the shock defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Many expected a tough game vs the London club but no one truly foresaw a disappointing loss on the cards.

Not only did United lose but they lost comfortably as well, being outplayed by Palace who won the fixture 3-1.

Lindelof wasn’t the only one to blame for the embarrassing defeat but he was visibly worse than the rest of his leggy teammates.

With his place already questioned by many supporters, his latest performance wouldn’t have done him any good in proving his worth.

If #MUFC carry on with Lindelof at centreback, it's going to be a hard season. Obviously, he wasn't the only liability today, but forwards murder him consistently. He puts the whole team on edge. The penalty was a joke, as was the retake. Time for Utd to conclude their transfers. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) September 19, 2020

Time for Lindelof to be dropped for Tuanzebe or Bailly, I've had enough of his shit now. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) September 19, 2020

"Sorry I meant it was Lindelof that was fucked" pic.twitter.com/IEj4VSpA20 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 19, 2020

If I was that mugger that Lindelof caught I’d die of shame. — United Religion (@Unitedology) September 19, 2020

Lindelof is awful loool, he’s been at fault for all their goals — Tom (@utdcynical) September 19, 2020

It's hard to point fingers when everyone has been this bad but Victor Lindelof has been a level below the rest. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 19, 2020

Harry Maguire, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Luke Shaw completed the back four and it’s safe to say none of them truly had even a decent game.

Either way, it’s not like Manchester United can go out and buy an entire set of defenders so their only hope is to improve what they already have.

It’s understood from many reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only purchase a centre-back if the right one becomes available and it’s not a position considered to be a priority.

It’s a decision that will likely backfire but in a summer where Jadon Sancho is the main target, it is difficult to imagine a top centre-back coming in as well.

