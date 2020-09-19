Manchester United fans stunned by Victor Lindelof’s performance vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United fans didn’t try to hold back in their criticism for Victor Lindelof in the shock defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Many expected a tough game vs the London club but no one truly foresaw a disappointing loss on the cards.

Not only did United lose but they lost comfortably as well, being outplayed by Palace who won the fixture 3-1.

Lindelof wasn’t the only one to blame for the embarrassing defeat but he was visibly worse than the rest of his leggy teammates.

With his place already questioned by many supporters, his latest performance wouldn’t have done him any good in proving his worth.

Harry Maguire, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Luke Shaw completed the back four and it’s safe to say none of them truly had even a decent game.

Either way, it’s not like Manchester United can go out and buy an entire set of defenders so their only hope is to improve what they already have.

It’s understood from many reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only purchase a centre-back if the right one becomes available and it’s not a position considered to be a priority.

It’s a decision that will likely backfire but in a summer where Jadon Sancho is the main target, it is difficult to imagine a top centre-back coming in as well.

