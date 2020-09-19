Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are not good enough

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to criticism of the club’s activity, or lack thereof, in the transfer market following the loss to Crystal Palace.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his players frustratingly fell to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, much to the disgust of the fans.

While many expected a difficult fixture, no one truly foresaw a comfortable win for Palace but it’s what transpired.

The London club worked hard and took full advantage of the lack of minutes in United’s legs, though that’s no excuse for the performance.

Naturally many supporters were calling even stronger for more signings to be made and it was something that was put forward to Solskjaer in the post-match press conference.

Solskjær on transfers: "It has hammered home that we need to improve. That is not good enough against any team in the Premier League." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2020

Solskjaer’s comment is essentially the best way he can call on the board to sign more players without losing his job.

Jose Mourinho opted to throw away his career at Manchester United and burn all his bridges the moment he realised those above him wouldn’t give him what he wanted.

Of course, no one truly expects Solskjaer to follow the same methods so this is his indirect way of calling for action to be taken.

Whether the board responds or not is another matter but supporters have already lost their patience.

