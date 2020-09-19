Patrice Evra: Manchester United made Crystal Palace look good

311

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra essentially said exactly what all fans were feeling like following the disappointing loss to Crystal Palace.

The former defender was on Sky Sports as a pundit and watched on helplessly while his former side floundered to a 3-1 defeat.

United started shockingly, conceding inside the opening ten minutes to hand the initiative to a hard-working Palace side.

Evra would’ve been disgusted with the defending had he been involved and he did admit to the amateur-ish way the Red Devils conceded.

A defeat in their first match of the season was in the script and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to, already, look for a way to pick up his side.

Patrice Evra: "I’m burning inside. There’s so much negativity about the transfer window and the club have done nothing about it. For me, it’s deja vu, I’m exhausted and it’s only the first day of the season." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2020

Patrice Evra: "We made them look good. They didn't play a good game against Southampton — I think #mufc did everything to make them look like Barcelona or Real Madrid." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2020

Palace fully deserved their victory but Evra is spot on with his analysis on how Manchester United made them look better than they actually are.

One potential reason for it was the lack of sharpness in Solskjaer’s side as they only had one pre-season fixture to prepare for the new season.

Palace had far more minutes in their legs and it showed as they worked harder than United in every aspect of the game.

Of course, there will naturally be some knee-jerk reactions after today’s loss but there is some justified basis to the feeling of doom around Old Trafford at the minute.

