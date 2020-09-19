Player ratings: Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace – terrible start to United’s season

Here are our player ratings for United’s opening Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 4 – Bad clearance in first half, could have done better for the first goal, would have been soundly beaten by Zaha’s offisde goal and didn’t even move for third. Harshly treated on the pen, which would have been his first save since 2015/16.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 5 – Looked OK going forward but positionally dreadful out of possession.

Victor Lindelof 3 – Dreadful performance from the Swede.

Harry Maguire 3 – Another abject performance. Didn’t organise his defence, gave away possession several times and a terrible foul that could have been red rather than yellow.

Luke Shaw 3 – Poor in every department. bring on Alex Telles.

Scott McTominay 7 – One of United’s better players. But that’s not saying much.

Paul Pogba 4 – Dreadful from Pogba.

Dan James 3 – Just has got worse with every passing game for United. Should be loaned out to a Championship side this season as this is simply not Premier League standard.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Worked hard but achieved little.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Really bad again from Rashford.

Anthony Martial 6 – Some nice dribbles but nothing came off for Tony today.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7 – Looked lively off the bench, should have started.

Donny van de Beek 8 – Well-taken goal and a breath of fresh air, should have started.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Looked cumbersome and out of his depth.