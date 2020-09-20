Fans happy for Daniel James to be loaned to Leeds United

Many Manchester United fans would be happy if the club loaned winger Dan James to Leeds United.

James got off to a flying start at Old Trafford last August, scoring three goals in his first four games, but then did not score another league goal all season and lost his place in the team to Mason Greenwood.

2020/21 did not get off to a better start for James, who was hauled off at half-time in United’s miserable opening day performance against Crystal Palace.

With his United first team chances looking likely to diminish, The Daily Star and The Sun are both reporting that Marcelo Bielsa is keen to secure the Welshman’s services at Elland Road and would be willing to pay £12 million for a permanent deal or take him on a season-long loan.

Leeds famously came close to signing James in January 2019, with the player even having signed part of his contract and posing for photos with a Leeds United number 21 shirt before the deal was pulled at the last minute by Swansea.

The Sun claims that ‘coach Marcelo Bielsa has been a long-time admirer of James and wants extra pace and variety in his front line,’ while The Daily Star says that Leeds are looking to ‘take him on loan for the season – with an option to make it a permanent transfer next summer.’

And many United fans, asked on The Peoples Person Facebook page whether they would agree to the sale or loan, said they thought it would be a good move.

Comments included:

‘He is too average to be a United player. He should to go with Lingard. Nothing special about them. Just making up the numbers.’

‘He’s a good lad, but his ability isn’t worth the senior team for now. Loaning him out would be ideal.’

‘Loan – let him get more game time. He’s still only young and if he can find an end product he will come back a better player with more confidence.’

‘Loan him out in case he improves and if not just flog him because at the minute all he can do is run fast, his decision making and crossing are poor.’

‘Sell him, he is nowhere near the United standard, players at his age for big clubs they prove they are world class already, that guy cannot cross a ball.’

However, a similar number of fans believed that James should be given a chance in his natural left-wing position rather than being loaned or sold.

‘If he plays on the left like he does for Wales he would do so much better. I still think Rashford is not good on the left and I don’t think Martial is a good enough as a striker.’

‘The problem is that we never play him on the left. Look how he plays for Wales when he plays on the left. We should start playing him on the left from now on.’

‘I don’t know, I think Ole should try him on the left wing, he did well last season when he started on the left, if that’s still not working, sell the player.’

‘No way. Bench Rashford then give James an opportunity on the left wing. He will flourish.’

It is certainly true that James is better playing on the left and with Marcus Rashford struggling for form in that position in recent weeks, switching him to the right and allowing the 22-year-old to find his feet on the left wing could be a viable alternative to a loan move.

