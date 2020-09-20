Alex Telles insists he’s not paying attention to transfer rumours

Porto star Alex Telles has responded to rumours surrounding his future, insisting he’s focusing on his work instead of on the Manchester United reports.

The left-back has become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice target after Sergio Reguilon completed a transfer to Tottenham Hotspurs.

Jose Mourinho’s side reportedly accepted Real Madrid’s terms which included a buy-back clause that United refused to entertain.

The need for a left-back still remains however and so Solskjaer is believed to have turned his attention to Telles.

The latest reports claim the Red Devils have agreed on personal terms with the Brazilian defender and it’s just the transfer fee that needs working out now.

According to Metro, Telles said: “I’m a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work.

“You know that and so do my teammates, whatever happens, I’m focused on the club, I’m here, I’m playing.

“I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is.

“If I knew anything, I wouldn’t need to have people working for me. I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work.”

Telles’ response is very much a rehearsed one and one that many footballers in the past have used plenty of times.

The fact he hasn’t shut down the rumours entirely is encouraging in and of itself and is hopefully indicative of an eventual transfer.

The above image is from A Bola who say he has become the highest-scoring defender in the history of Porto in their last fixture and they question- ‘will it be his goodbye?’.

The noise from Portugal seems to suggest a move is imminent but Manchester United will have to move fast to ensure the likes of PSG don’t steal him from under their nose.

