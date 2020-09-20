Alex Telles move draws closer as player demonstrates why he’s needed at Man United

FC Porto’s Alex Telles will push to leave the club in the next few days, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The left-back is out of contract at the Portuguese club in June and has declined to sign a new contract, leaving the Dragons with little option other than to sell.

As the transfer window nears its end, Porto have cut their asking price for the 27-year-old to just €20 million (£18.5m), prompting Manchester United to enter negotiations for the player.

‘Manchester United priority: left back and right winger. Possible also a CB,’ confirmed Romano on Twitter last night.

‘Tonight #MUFC have been in contact again with Alex Telles agents. He will push to leave Porto on next few days.

‘Man Utd are monitoring and considering an opening bid. There’s also another option as LB.

Meanwhile last night, Telles was putting in a superb demonstration of why he should become a Manchester United player as he scored two penalties and provided an assist in Porto’s 3-1 win over SC Braga at the Dragão stadium.

Telles won seven out of eight duels, completed six out of seven crosses and created four chances for his side.

Alex Telles tonight — WOW: 71 touches 27 passes completed 7/8 duels won — 5/6 ground — 2/2 aerial 6/7 crosses completed 4 chances created — 1 big chance — 1 assist 3 clearances 2/2 take-ons completed 2 shots on goal — 2 goals 3 goal contributions in a monster performance! pic.twitter.com/jhXOS48qNF — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 19, 2020

United’s current left-back Luke Shaw, by contrast, won six out of nine duels, provided no accurate crosses and created no chances for his side – a clear indication of why United cannot afford to allow the opportunity to strengthen in the left-back position go by.

FC Porto’s head coach Sergio Conceição denied any knowledge of the transfer in his post-match press conference last night.

‘The club has not said anything to me and I am comfortable with the work we have done with the players,’ he said.

‘I have to emphasize the professionalism of Alex who, despite the news, played a very competent game, as did the team.’

PSG are also considering making a bid for Telles, who was set to join them this summer before the COVID pandemic forced the club to extend Layvin Kurzawa’s contract instead. However, due to suspension and injury PSG are now without any senior left-backs, forcing them to take action in this window after all.

