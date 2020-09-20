Gary Neville claims current defence can’t win Premier League

Manchester United great Gary Neville has claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current centre-back pairing could never win the league together.

The former defender’s comments came after the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace and it’s safe to say he said what many fans were already thinking.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire partnered each other once again for United but failed to keep the London club at an arm’s length.

While some fans blame the former and some blame the latter, what everyone can agree on is that for some reason the pairing don’t play well together.

Despite that being quite obvious, it’s believed the Red Devils don’t consider a centre-back a priority for the summer.

Gary Neville: "We can talk about Jadon Sancho all we like but until #mufc get a centre-back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2020

Gary Neville: "They [#mufc] are never going to win the Premier League with that centre-back pairing. They have to get a mobile, dominant centre-half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2020

It’s interesting that Neville says either one of the two needs help as it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benches Maguire.

After all, the former Leicester City man was signed under his leadership and for a world-record fee for a defender too.

To spend close to £80m on Maguire only to later leave him on the bench would be embarrassing for Solskjaer so it’s likely Lindelof would be the one replaced.

In a game where no one looked good, it’s difficult to blame any one player but it’s safe to say the Swedish centre-back was heavily criticised.

