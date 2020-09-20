Luke Shaw demands Man United make transfers, risking own place

If you thought that turkeys won’t vote for Christmas, think again, as Manchester United’s left-back Luke Shaw has said the club needs to make more signings.

Given that, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the left-back position is one of the Red Devils’ two top priorities in this transfer window, Shaw is, in a sense, arguing that he himself should be replaced.

Speaking to TV2 Norway via Goal.com, Shaw said:

‘We have a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad.

‘It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.’

United have been strongly linked with FC Porto left-back Alex Telles in the last few days, who is reported to have agreed a five-year deal with the club.

Telles put in a man-of-the-match performance for FC Porto last night, scoring two penalties and providing an assist in their 3-1 win against Braga. Meanwhile at Old Trafford, Shaw failed to provide a single key pass or accurate cross throughout the whole 90-minutes.

A right-winger remains the top priority, with top target Jadon Sancho still seeming like a fanciful pipe dream as things stand. A centre-back is also being considered although Romano believes this is a lower priority.

It is of course probable that Shaw was being supportive of his manager in expressing the players’ opinion that new signings at the club are desperately needed. But the timing of his comments, after such a poor performance yesterday and with a move for Telles close, certainly suggests that the England international should be careful what he wishes for in the transfer department.

