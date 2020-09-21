Alex Telles – Diogo Dalot swap deal: what the Portuguese press are saying

Reports claiming that Manchester United have offered Diogo Dalot to FC Porto in exchange for Alex Telles appear to be wide of the mark.

The Red Devils are hopeful of concluding a deal for the left-back before the transfer deadline on October 5th and have reportedly agreed a 5-year contract with the player worth €4 million per year (£70,576 per week).

Porto are said to have slapped a take-it-or-leave-it discounted price of €20 million (£18m) on the player, who is out of contract in June, but United have not as yet agreed to meet the figure.

And reports that Dalot has been offered in exchange instead represents an example of how rumour becomes fact in transfer story reporting between two countries.

The normally reliable Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported today that ‘during the day yesterday, Sunday, a rumour circulated that Diogo Dalot could take the opposite route to the Brazilian, due to the fact that he is not used as much as he wants to be at Manchester United.

‘But this is a scenario that, according to a source close to the Portuguese full-back who spoke to O Jogo, is not on the table.’

This seems clear enough, but it was picked up by The Daily Star in the UK, who reported that:

‘Manchester United might be nearing a deal for Alex Telles – but it won’t include Diogo Dalot.

‘The 27-year-old is said to be valued in the region of £20m, and it has been claimed that United were hoping to reduce that amount by including out-of-favour Dalot in their agreement.

‘However, Porto are looking to bring in the full amount of cash rather than an incoming deal, which could push Ed Woodward to consider other targets as he is mindful of his resources.

‘Newspaper O Jojo have said that the potential involvement of Dalot is “not on the table”.’

This spin on O Jogo’s story suggests that United had offered Dalot but Porto were refusing the deal – not what O Jogo said.

This was then reported back by Correio de Manha in Portugal, who said ‘The willingness of Bruno Fernandes’ team to have Alex Telles is great and, according to the English press, they are even willing to loan Diogo Dalot, a full-back who was sold by the blues and whites in 2018/19 for 22 million euros.’

Meanwhile, another Portuguese outlet, Record, claims that Juventus have entered the race to sign Telles.

‘Telles is wanted to reinforce the team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, and Juventus are preparing a proposal to present to the Dragons.

‘According to the website “Calciomercato”, Juventus will try to sign the FC Porto defender in a ‘photo finish’, knowing that Manchester United are strongly interested in his acquisition and even have an agreement with the player with a view to the transfer.

‘Coach Andrea Pirlo has former Porto player Alex Sandro, also a Brazilian international, but sees Alex Telles as the face of a new era for the team.’

This may or may not be true, but there is no mention of Telles on Calciomercato.com at the time of going to press and the only mention of the Brazilian on Calciomercato.it relates back to June.

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson reports that ‘United are attempting to drive down [Telles]’s price to a maximum of €25m because [he] is in the final year of his contract. The player’s salary at United would be about £75,000 a week.’ This again conflicts with Portuguese press who have consistently reported that Porto’s asking price is €20 million and that the agreed contract with United is equivalent to £70,576 per week.

