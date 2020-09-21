Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United are negotiating with Alex Telles

Manchester United have been warned by Fabrizio Romano in regards to their efforts to sign FC Porto star Alex Telles.

The Brazilian defender has become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back after Sergio Reguilon sealed his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club accepted Real Madrid’s ludicrous condition to include a buy-back clause in the young Spaniard’s deal, meaning United lost out.

Fans were disappointed but understood the reason why their club pulled out of such a deal but they’re now concerned they could lose out on Telles as well.

Romano spells it out plain and clear and it’s difficult to imagine the dazzling full-back will be as tough to sign.

Manchester United and Porto are in talks also today for Alex Telles. The player wants to leave and #MUFC are negotiating also with his agents – personal terms are not an issue. Price tag: €20m. Key week to decide Telles future. PSG also looking for a left back. 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

€20m may be a little much for a player whose contract will end next summer but it’s still a bargain price for Telles so Manchester United should just pay up.

After all, the club cannot afford to lose out on him to PSG who will likely have no trouble meeting that price-tag.

The Peoples Person covered earlier today how a swap deal involving Diogo Dalot and Telles is fake news, so the only scenario for a transfer to happen is for United to pay the €20m if they want to secure their target.

