Patrice Evra blasts Matthew Judge in Manchester United rant
Patrice Evra blasts Matthew Judge in Manchester United rant

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has won even more affection from fans after going on a 20-minute rant about the club’s problems on social media.

The former full-back has never held back his opinions on his former club but this was easily his best given how revealing it was.

Evra has been seen occasionally at Old Trafford and around Carrington, whether it’s with the managers or with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

United fans’ frustrations at the board and their incompetence has reached an all-time high as they become fed up with the toxic patterns that have so clearly been exposed.

The loss to Crystal Palace was a disappointing one but it was symbolic of everything that was wrong with the club and the way it’s run.

Matt Judge is understood to be the head of corporate development at Manchester United which essentially means he’s the chief transfer negotiator and Woodward’s right-hand man.

While Woodward’s incompetence is obvious, Judge’s goes under the radar a little as he’s not the face of operations.

It seems the pair of them are the main cause of damage but Evra appears to suggest the latter is more at fault for the club’s failures.

In fairness, the passionate Frenchman calls out Woodward’s naivety in who he trusts and it’s possible he was referring to Judge in that sense.

For a club’s chief transfer negotiator to be unavailable to a top club’s sporting director, so much so they have to reach out to a former player, it’s shambolic, to say the least.

