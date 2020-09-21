Predicted XI: Luton Town vs Manchester United

Manchester United desperately need to make some changes for their clash with Luton Town after their horrendous defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, with fans devastated by the incredibly lacklustre display.

Supporters expect a rotated side to face Luton but whenever the legendary Norwegian has made changes to his starting XI, it’s often backfired.

However, there could be a way where history doesn’t repeat itself if the rotation is done smartly.

The Red Devils badly need a win and should easily crush Luton Town despite cup ties often being unpredictable.

Odion Ighalo will be chomping at the bit after his appearances dried up towards the end of last season while Donny van de Beek’s goalscoring substitute appearance should earn him more minutes to make an impact.

Juan Mata‘s creativity will be useful vs a defensive Luton side and Mason Greenwood’s unpredictability should prove too much for them.

Fred and Nemanja Matic aren’t the prettiest midfield pairing but their practicality should still see them come out on top.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need minutes while it’s felt as though it’s been a long time since fans saw Brandon Williams who might feel he has a point to prove in order to win back a starting XI spot.

Teden Mengi is highly rated at Old Trafford and Eric Bailly might feel it’s the perfect opportunity for him to prove he’s better than Victor Lindelof as Harry Maguire’s partner.

There have been reports that Dean Henderson has been told he will start and in theory, it’s a move that very much makes sense.

