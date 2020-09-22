Dean Henderson ecstatic after Manchester United debut

Manchester United star Dean Henderson couldn’t contain himself after making his debut vs Luton Town in the League Cup.

The young Englishman has huge expectations on his shoulders to be the man to replace David de Gea and he has dealt with that pressure well.

United eventually overcame Luton 3-0 and Henderson played a crucial role in keeping a clean-sheet, saving well from a close-range effort.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely have a goalkeeping headache all season long and dropping the academy product after that performance will be tough.

Henderson’s save came at a time when the Red Devils were only leading by 1-0, meaning he gave them the platform to go on and score twice.

Ig Henderson: "I dreamt about this my whole life!! Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love!! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!! 🔜🔛🔝" [deanhenderson] pic.twitter.com/A8Zj4cOx7u — utdreport (@utdreport) September 22, 2020

Despite his good performance, it would be harsh on De Gea to stick with Henderson for the next fixture as well.

It’s likely he will have to bide his time and continue putting in good performances until he can no longer be ignored, just like Mason Greenwood.

The versatile attacker came off the bench to great effect in the first half of the season, so much so he was a part of the starting XI as soon as the second half of the season kicked off.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.