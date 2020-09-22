Eric Bailly keeps clean-sheet in first start of the season

Manchester United star Eric Bailly was handed a chance to make his mark and it’s fair to say he took his opportunity with both his hands.

The Ivorian defender has long been seen by supporters to be the superior centre-back to Victor Lindelof but has often missed out on a spot to the latter due to his own unavailability.

Bailly’s proneness to injury is essentially what has prevented him from having a successful career at Old Trafford.

Some United fans are completely unsold on Lindelof’s ability at the back and so have long called for the former Villareal man to take his place instead.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ringing the changes for the clash against Luton, Bailly was handed a start for the first time in a while.

Eric Bailly tonight: 90 minutes completed 77 touches 51 passes completed (82% retention) 9 recoveries 7/10 duels won — 5/6 ground — 2/4 aerial 3 clearances — 1 off the line 3 shots blocked 2 interceptions 2 tackles won The most important stat is the first one. pic.twitter.com/RbuG9wSJGv — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 22, 2020

Bailly did not disappoint and although it was just a clash vs Luton Town in the FA Cup, his stats were impressive.

His reading of the game and pace were obvious throughout the 3-0 victory and he almost singlehandedly kept the clean sheet with his goalline clearance.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer will drop Lindelof just yet but if Bailly can prove his fitness, there’s no doubt he’ll quickly overtake all his positional rivals at the club.

