Fans purring at Mason Greenwood’s brilliant cameo vs Luton

Man United fans were raving about Mason Greenwood’s cameo appearance from the bench tonight as the team finally overcame a stubborn Luton side in the Carabao Cup.

For much of the game, United struggled to exert any superiority over the Championship side and looked devoid of penetration and creativity.

The triple substitution in the 78th minute of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford absolutely transformed the tie, with the three players adding two goals in their fourteen minutes and clinching the match for the Red Devils.

All three were brilliant, but Greenwood in particular lit up the evening with a world class performance which included a fantastic individual goal and a classy assist.

Comments from purring fans about the 18-year-old’s performance included:

‘The second he received the ball, I knew straight away that he was about to find the back of the net. Great finish from Mason Greenwood to open up his account for the season.’

‘I think we can all agree that Mason Greenwood has the best step overs in the Prem’

‘We have Mason Greenwood and they don’t it really is as simple as that.’

‘Starboy’

‘Mason Greenwood has more G/A than every Chelsea striker combined this season. Generational talent.’

The second he received the ball, I knew straight away that he was about to find the back of the net. Great finish from Mason Greenwood to open up his account for the season. What a player. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 22, 2020

I think we can all agree that Mason Greenwood has the best step overs in the Prem — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) September 22, 2020

We have Mason Greenwood and they don’t it really is as simple as that 👍🏻 — ‘ (@vintageredss) September 22, 2020

Mason Greenwood vs. Luton: • 14 minutes • 1 assist • 1 goal Starboy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wIoH7azueJ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 22, 2020

Mason Greenwood has more G/A than every Chelsea striker combined this season. Generational talent. pic.twitter.com/KRTr5e5EWx — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 22, 2020

I hope Ole has learned from tonight that the below all have to start Saturday • Greenwood • Bailly • Van de Beek • Wan-Bissaka — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 22, 2020

Goalkeepers when they see Greenwood get in the box and start doing the stepovers pic.twitter.com/lTP95K8Jte — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 22, 2020

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.