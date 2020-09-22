Man United’s Alex Telles deal – only formal offer remains

Manchester United’s talks with FC Porto for full-back Alex Telles are at an advanced stage, according to reputable Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The highly rated Brazilian international has been made available for sale at around €20 million (£18m), half of his €40 million buyout clause, due to the fact that his contract is expiring in June.

And with personal terms of a £70,000 per week, 5-year contract already agreed, the only issue now is for United to agree a fee with the Dragons.

‘Knowledgeable sources from the process have assured our newspaper that the talks have been going on for some time and are already at an advanced stage, the one which precedes the proposal [formal offer] that the Dragons await,’ O Jogo reports.

‘The club where Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes play wants to avoid an auction and speed up reinforcement of the squad, especially after losing Reguilón to Tottenham.

‘In addition, the poor start in the Premier League (defeat at home with Crystal Palace) requires a response.’

In terms of the fee being negotiated, the Portuguese press have consistently said that Porto have slapped a €20 million take-it-or-leave-it price tag on Telles’ head, which United have not reached. The English media, by contrast, claim that United are trying to get Porto to come down to a figure of around €25 million, which is a curious discrepancy.

Whichever is true, it seems that the two clubs are very close to a deal and with the likes of PSG and possibly Juventus circling, it is important that the deal is done.

Porto are also keen to resolve the matter quickly in order to give them time to find a replacement and also buy a winger, O Jogo notes.

