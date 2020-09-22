Luton Town vs Man United: latest team news and predictions

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns ahead of tonight’s trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Carabao Cup, with just Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe unavailable.

All the boss has confirmed is that there will be changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Nemanja Matic expected to be given minutes to help them get match fit.

Luton may give summer signing Jordan Clark his first start after he scored in consecutive games against Reading and Derby when coming off the bench.

United academy graduate Ryan Tunnicliffe was not involved last time out and is in a race to be fit for tonight’s game.

It is likely to be a tougher game than Solskjaer’s men would have liked at this stage, with the Hatters notching four wins out of four this season.

The referee will be Tim Robinson.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Luton Town 1-4 Man United

Sorry but if United don’t just go out tonight against Luton and absolutely pump them, then we’re a bunch of mugs. I don’t care about respect, it’s Luton and after the Palace game it’s imperative United bury what happened and Solskjaer needs an impressive and comfortable win to move on immediately. Anything but a comfortable win and the narrative has no chance of changing. So, I’m backing United to get that because I’m an idiot and an optimist – here’s hoping United don’t let me down.

Marwan Harraz: Luton Town 1-1 Man United (United to win on penalties)

Solskjaer has warned fans that it will take a couple of games for the team to regain fitness and that basically means to me that we will be playing poorly for a while longer. I expect a mostly rotated side and that has never ended well for us, but this is Luton Town so surely we should be able to scrape by on penalties even?

Red Billy: Luton Town 0-3 Man United

I’m basing my prediction on what I hope will be a radically altered side and changed match plan. With Dean Henderson in goal and a different centre-back partnership in front of him – maybe Eric Bailly and Teden Mengi, who has travelled with the squad – and with Nemanja Matic back in the side to protect them, I feel confident we can keep a clean sheet. Avoiding the jitters at the back should allow the forward players to relax and play with freedom and when they do that, there’s not many better attacking forces in the world.

However, as I said, it does all depend on the selection and if I saw the DDG-Maguire-Lindelof triad at the back and the likes of James, Lingard and Pereira further forward, my prediction would not be quite so optimistic to say the least.

