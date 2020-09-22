Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We need minutes in our players’ legs

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned fans that his players will take some time to get back to full fitness.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his players floundered and fell to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

It was United’s first match of the season, held at Old Trafford after just one pre-season fixture which they also lost to Aston Villa.

Solskjaer must be regretting his side’s progression to the Europa League semi-final which meant they would start the Premier League not much later after their last game of the last season.

Many noticed the obvious lack of sharpness vs Palace and it seems it’s something that may continue for a few matches more.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said: “We need four or five games to get up to the standard we know we’re capable of.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to get those games in and we have to make sure, in these games, we get the minutes and make the players ready to start competing in the league again.

“Brighton away is going to be a very tough one so we’ll use this one, we want to get through, but it’s also minutes for a few.

“We’ll make some changes, of course we will. For some, it’s the pre-season and, for some, they’ve only been here for a week now, for different reasons.

“Some of them need game-time and we can see we’re lacking in sharpness. We just need to make the most of the training sessions and games we have.

“There are no fresh injuries after that (the Palace) game but, as I said, we’ll rotate and give some minutes. Some, after the game, will do some harder training this week to get ready for Brighton. Some will join the squad and go down there.”

It’s essentially the last thing Manchester United fans would’ve wanted to have heard but unfortunately, it is the real truth.

However, a lack of fitness doesn’t necessarily have to mean poor performances from now on as it’s unlikely Solskjaer will accept a repeat of the display vs Palace.

Fitness issues aren’t anything new to United and if the former Molde boss wants to have a successful issue he’ll have to resolve it once and for all.

Fit or not, a win vs Luton Town will be expected and the quality should be there to get a result.

