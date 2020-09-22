Player ratings: Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United

Here are our player ratings for United’s opening Carabao Cup match against Luton.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Didn’t have much to do, but a great save in the second half saved United’s bacon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well enough.

Eric Bailly 7 – Brilliant goal-line clearance and looking like a better partner for Maguire than Victor Lindelof.

Harry Maguire 7 – Harry’s best match for weeks, didn’t do much wrong.

Brandon Williams 6 – Was good defensively, but offered nothing going forward.

Nemanja Matic 7 – A good, steady performance.

Fred 7 – An OK performance from the Brazilian – but would have liked to see a little more energy and penetration.

Juan Mata 6 – Didn’t do anything wrong but wasn’t exactly an inspiring performance from the Spaniard.

Donny van de Beek 8 – Was head and shoulders United’s best player whilst he was on the pitch.

Jesse Lingard 4 – Every time he puts in a sh-t performance you think that will be his last game in a United shirt. But he just keeps getting more chances. Ole must see something amazing in training to be so persistent.

Odion Ighalo 4 – Really provided nothing against inferior opposition.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 9 – Changed the game, unbelievable talent.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Breath of fresh air.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Excellent sub performance and well-taken goal.