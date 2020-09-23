Fabrizio Romano delivers positive transfer news for Manchester United

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans hope in regards to new signings coming in after revealing the one thing that’s stopping deals from happening so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have told the club from months ago what his desired list of signings were yet only Donny van de Beek has been signed so far.

It’s also been said that the legendary Norwegian wanted to have all his signings in before the start of the season and that is clearly something that hasn’t happened.

United supporters are not pleased with how their club have operated this summer and there’s a potential scenario where even if all the signings are brought in, they could still be upset.

After all, a lot of trouble going on behind the scenes has been exposed this summer and the club’s reputation and image have been damaged.

If #mufc sell Chris Smalling, they can try not just for a left back, not just for a winger but also for a centre back. [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — ً (@utdrobbo) September 23, 2020

It’s likely a signing will still be made even if Chris Smalling isn’t sold but should he move on, it looks as though his departure would spark some movement.

The experienced Englishman is one of those who are deemed surplus in a position that is overstocked so offloading him before bringing in a centre-back makes some sense.

It’s understood that Roma are hellbent on getting Smalling but have so far been unable to match Manchester United’s price-tag.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.