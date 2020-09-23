Fabrizio Romano reveals Roma are preparing new Chris Smalling bid

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the excruciating details surrounding Chris Smalling as Fabrizio Romano confirms Roma are getting ready to bid once more.

The two European giants have failed to see eye to eye on the sale of the experienced Englishman and that has meant negotiations have gone on for longer than many would’ve liked.

Smalling is clearly surplus to requirements at Old Trafford despite doing well on a season-long loan with Roma last year.

United are well-stocked in the centre-back department and so that has left them feeling comfortable in selling the towering defender.

Solskjaer normally doesn’t respond to transfer talk but he made an exception with Smalling, explaining why no move has materialised just yet.

Roma are preparing a new bid to be submitted on next few days to sign Chris Smalling. Talks still on with Manchester United. Solskjaer via @utdreport: "At the moment, we've not had any bids up to the level that we want. So that's the situation". 🛑 @SkySport #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

The situation at hand is essentially like playing poker and so it all depends on who will cave first in regards to how fast a transfer happens and by what conditions.

Manchester United have been stubborn all along, refusing to sell what they deem is a decent player for a cheap price and so it’s become a statement type of situation.

Nonetheless, it’d take something drastic to not see Smalling leave this summer and the hope is Solskjaer can put the money to use.

