Fabrizio Romano tight-lipped on Manchester United’s left-back options

Manchester United have a third option to go for should their pursuit of FC Porto’s Alex Telles end in failure according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The talented Brazilian has been heavily chased after the race for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon ended poorly.

Tottenham Hotspur ended up agreeing to Madrid’s demand to include a buy-back clause that United refused to cater to.

It was something supporters understood and so the disappointment wasn’t that great, though it’s safe to say it will be if a move for Telles fails.

After all, Porto aren’t asking for a large fee, Telles is believed to have agreed to personal terms and he only has a year left on his contract.

Fabrizio Romano: "#mufc had a list with three names for left-back. The first one with Alex Telles was Sergio Reguilón, who joined Tottenham. There is also another option. I will say the name if United go for him and no longer on Alex Telles." #mulive [@podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 23, 2020

It’s good to know Manchester United have several backups in case something goes wrong and it seems as though all the players are similar in terms of talent.

Louis van Gaal often accused the club of signing the seventh option, for example, in a position rather than the first but the drop in talent was obvious.

This time around the players’ abilities and profiles are closer to each other than in the past and it’s something that gives encouragement.

However, there’s no real reason for Telles’ deal to fall through but it will still be interesting to see who else United had in mind should that happen.

