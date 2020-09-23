Manchester United fans react to Eric Bailly’s performance vs Luton Town

Manchester United fans were absolutely delighted with Eric Bailly following his strong performance vs Luton Town in the League Cup.

The talented Ivorian started the 3-0 victory and was central to the reason why his side even kept a clean-sheet.

Partnered alongside Harry Maguire, Bailly impressed enough to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a selection headache for the weekend fixture.

United mostly kept Luton at an arm’s length and while there will be more difficult opponents, the signs were encouraging.

If Bailly can keep up such performances then there’s no reason why he can’t be a first-choice centre-back at Old Trafford.

We can all agree on Bailly and Maguire for Brighton? Would even say Henderson to start too but that’s a much tougher call. If no Pogba would love to see either Matic or Fred with van de Beek and Fernandes. Greenwood, Martial and Rashford front three. — Annemarie📚⚽️ (@Anna__Dray) September 22, 2020

We’ve got to freeze Eric Bailly after each game because this guy is our best defender by far. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 22, 2020

That recovery speed from Bailly is so needed. It mitigates a LOT of the current flaws in the centre of defence. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 22, 2020

Give me one full season of a fit and healthy Eric Bailly. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 22, 2020

Bailly is really good man. NEED him to finally put a run of games in next to Maguire — Elliott (@URelliott) September 22, 2020

There is just no reason at all for Lindelof to play instead of Bailly not one — ‘ (@vintageredss) September 22, 2020

Bailly’s fitness issues have always been a concern so it was good to see him not suffer any injuries despite Luton being a physical side.

There have been many false dawns in the former Villareal man’s career at Manchester United so supporters would do well to tailor expectations.

In theory though, Bailly has everything in his locker to become a top centre-back as his pace, reading of the game and even his passing are the desired traits of the modern defender.

Victor Lindelof seems the easy target but the injury-prone defender can overtake Maguire as well as first-choice, such is his raw talent.

