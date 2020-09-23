Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls on Mason Greenwood to work on this weakness

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained to Mason Greenwood just what he needs to do to become a top striker.

The young Englishman has largely been used as a right-winger since breaking into the first-team with Anthony Martial preferred to start up front.

Odion Ighalo was even brought in during the winter transfer window to provide more depth for the talented Frenchman as it was deemed there were no other alternatives already within the squad.

The experienced Nigerian has proven himself to be useful while Martial had an outstanding season last year.

Many fans are curious when Greenwood will end up leading the line and Solskjaer has explained what’s needed for that to happen.

Solskjær: "For him [Greenwood] to be a number nine, though, he needs to learn how to head a ball. I keep telling him that and if he wants to do that he is welcome to come and practice with me." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) September 22, 2020

Out of all the things fans might’ve suspected Solskjaer would say, heading is probably the least of their concerns and it’s also a strange suggestion.

Martial isn’t exactly known for his heading ability so why does such a factor apply to Greenwood, of all people, whose finishing is already amongst the best in the club.

Solskjaer’s comments are probably just meant to encourage the academy product and it’s unlikely that’s the real reason for why he doesn’t often get a shot as a striker.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.