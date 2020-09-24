Alex Telles’ Man United transfer deal stalling due to third party payments

Manchester United are making no progress in their efforts to sign FC Porto left-back Alex Telles as they continue to haggle over what is a set fee.

The Brazilian’s buyout clause is €40 million (£36.7m) but due to the fact that the player will not sign a new contract with Porto, the Dragons have little option but to sell now or in January rather than let him leave for free in June.

The Portuguese side therefore initially made the player available for €30 million (£27.5m), a fee at which PSG agreed to sign him until the financial impact of COVID-19 caused them to extend Layvin Kurzawa’s contract instead.

Porto were then widely reported to have cut the price to a take-it-or-leave-it €20 million (£18.3m) in order to move the player on quickly in this window and allow them time to find a replacement and a winger.

Yesterday, however, Correio de Manha noted that this figure did not include the 10% sell-on fee payable to Telles’ previous club, Galatasaray, nor a 15% intermediary fee payable to Jorge Mendes, who has brokered the deal.

This raises the overall transfer fee to €25 million (£23m) – still a bargain figure for a player of Telles’ quality.

Correio de Manha say that Porto’s ‘insistence on trying to stretch the rope to get more dividends from the sale is delaying Telles’ trip to England.

‘With another year on his contract and a 40 million euro termination clause, this is FC Porto’s ultimate opportunity to make an important financial contribution.’

The sentiment is obviously shared by United’s negotiators, who will also have to pay Telles’ agent Pini Zahavi a reported 15% commission.

It is an excruciatingly frustrating situation for United fans and no doubt for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has seen the club miss out on other summer targets Jadon Sancho and Sergio Reguilon under similar circumstances.

