Andy Mitten reveals core issue at Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be disgusted to hear what their club has continued to do despite Patrice Evra’s stark warning.

The great Frenchman posted an explosive video in which he discusses the club’s current affairs and how they must do better.

United supporters are incredibly frustrated by the lack of action taken by the club in what was meant to be a crucial transfer window.

So far, only Donny van de Beek has been signed and while there are links with other players, fans are not holding their breath.

Andy Mitten has revealed some concerning information that will only serve to infuriate supporters even further.

An agent has offered a "top class" player to #mufc, who United fans would "probably be very, very happy with". He is baffled that United haven't got back to him #mulive [@AndyMitten] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

The issue isn’t necessarily with the rejection of the top player, though that is part of the problem, it’s more with how there’s a lack of communication.

It echoes what Evra had said about how he had received contact from a top sporting director who asked him to get Matt Judge to respond.

Given how Judge is essential the head of transfers, it’s concerning to hear this information not just once but twice in a short time.

There are clearly structural issues at Manchester United but hearing these things and the frequency of how often they happen is amateurish.

