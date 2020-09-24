Dayot Upamecano admits speaking with clubs amid Manchester United interest

RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano has responded to rumours over his future amid links with Manchester United this summer.

The young Frenchman is among the world’s highest-rated prospects and it was understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on his signature.

Upamecano was previously thought of as being unavailable but once news over a release clause surfaced, rumours quickly grew out of control.

The release clause is only in effect from the next summer but the thinking was that United could bid a bit higher than that release clause to secure him this summer instead.

However, nothing to that effect has happened yet and it was more wishful thinking from fans than anything real.

Dayot Upamecano: "For the moment I am with Leipzig but it is true that I was able to discuss with certain clubs. As I said, for now I am focused on Leipzig and I will continue to play for Leipzig, and then we’ll see." #mulive [telefoot] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

Upamecano is essentially the dream centre-back signing as he ticks all the right boxes, particularly for Solskjaer.

After all, he’s young, full of potential and has all the traits of a modern defender- capable on the ball, pacy and a good tackler.

The problem for Manchester United is that should they go in for him next summer then they would face a host of competition in comparison to this month.

It’s why fans felt that even overpaying this year would still make more sense as the club could take advantage of the lack of competition.

