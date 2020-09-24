Fabrizio Romano insists negotiations for Alex Telles still ongoing

Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans hope in their pursuit for FC Porto star Alex Telles, explaining there are those who are convinced an agreement can be made.

It’s understood an agreement has been reached with the talented Brazilian and the only hold up is with the Portuguese club.

United have failed to see eye to eye with Porto so far in regards to a transfer fee and that seems to be the only problem.

It’s believed a left-back wasn’t the priority for this summer but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would jump on an opportunity should it arise.

Fortunately, that opportunity has presented itself in Telles and the Red Devils could secure themselves a brilliant left-back if it all goes smoothly.

Talks continue between Manchester United and Porto for Alex Telles. Player side still convinced that an agreement between Porto and #MUFC can be reached around €25m. Negotiations on. There’s also another option on the list as LB for Man Utd if Telles deal will collapse. 🛑 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Romano has decided to remain tight-lipped on who the back-up left-back would be and it seems to be a strategic decision.

After all, the reliable journalist wouldn’t benefit from revealing that information if Manchester United end up signing Telles.

If United don’t sign the Porto man then Romano would be the first to disclose who the back-up player is so it’s essentially a win-win situation.

Hopefully, United can wrap up the transfer successfully, especially given how the fee involved isn’t large.

