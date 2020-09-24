Fabrizio Romano insists negotiations for Alex Telles still ongoing
Home
First Team

Fabrizio Romano insists negotiations for Alex Telles still ongoing

Posted by
Date:

Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans hope in their pursuit for FC Porto star Alex Telles, explaining there are those who are convinced an agreement can be made.

It’s understood an agreement has been reached with the talented Brazilian and the only hold up is with the Portuguese club.

United have failed to see eye to eye with Porto so far in regards to a transfer fee and that seems to be the only problem.

It’s believed a left-back wasn’t the priority for this summer but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would jump on an opportunity should it arise.

Fortunately, that opportunity has presented itself in Telles and the Red Devils could secure themselves a brilliant left-back if it all goes smoothly.

Romano has decided to remain tight-lipped on who the back-up left-back would be and it seems to be a strategic decision.

After all, the reliable journalist wouldn’t benefit from revealing that information if Manchester United end up signing Telles.

If United don’t sign the Porto man then Romano would be the first to disclose who the back-up player is so it’s essentially a win-win situation.

Hopefully, United can wrap up the transfer successfully, especially given how the fee involved isn’t large.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus