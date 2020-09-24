Rob Dawson denies Ed Woodward is the only one to blame

Journalist Rob Dawson has cleared up the behind the scenes situation at Manchester United, insisting Ed Woodward isn’t the only one to blame for the club’s mess.

It seems the structural problems are deeper than initially believed and that it isn’t just one man’s fault.

Woodward is the face of the club and so gets a lot of criticism as well as the Glazers family as they own and are in charge of the club.

Fans’ calls for a change in ownership have grown recently and while Dawson understands why and agrees with them, he has revealed just what happens on a structural level.

Part of the supporters’ frustrations have come from the lack of signings with just Donny van de Beek brought in so far.

In an interview with The Peoples Person, which can be seen here, Dawson explained how Woodward doesn’t rule the club singlehandedly or with an iron fist and that instead, he’s in charge of the day to day running.

Woodward is said to be not as heavily involved in transfers as believed and instead, the whole recruiting department, as well as Solskjaer, have a say in signings.

The Glazers are also more involved in deals than believed as they say off on everything and there is an agreement that they must do better in the market.

Woodward has recognised a problem, particularly under Louis van Gaal‘s reign that the club aren’t signing the right players and so they have made attempts to revamp the transfers and how they’re done over the past few years.

