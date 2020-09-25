Man United fans horrified at latest Jadon Sancho transfer reports

Manchester United fans are very sceptical about the news that the club are about to submit their first formal offer for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The Mirror claims that the Red Devils are ready to offer the Bundesliga giants £75 million plus up to £15 million in add-ons in a take-it-or-leave-it offer for the 21-year-old.

The offer falls well short of Dortmund’s bottom line price of £110 million cash. They were reported to be unwilling to deal over add-ons.

It is also around seven weeks later than the Germans’ deadline of 10th August.

Unless there is a massive about-face by Borussia Dortmund, therefore, the offer will prove to be far too little, far too late.

Weary fans have taken to social media to express their cynicism and bemusement at the news.

Comments include:

‘Forget Sancho. These lot are incapable of bringing in a LB for 20m who’s on the last year of his contract. How are these clowns allowed to control a football club?’

Forget Sancho. These lot are incapable of bringing in a LB for 20m who's on the last year of his contract. How are these clowns 🤡 allowed to control a football club? pic.twitter.com/G4xx5AZMzk — Nithin George 🇾🇪 (@nithin_mufc) September 23, 2020

‘It’s just exhausting watching them fail so hard. If that really is the final offer they’re not getting Sancho. Other teams probably go in for him in another year too…’

It's just exhausting watching them fail so hard. If that really is the final offer they're not getting Sancho. Other teams probably go in for him in another year too… — Craig Moore (@craigmoore02) September 25, 2020

‘I really struggle to believe any fans can hold a glimmer of hope for Sancho when the club literally spends weeks haggling over a few million, move on for your own sakes!!’

I really struggle to believe any fans can hold a glimmer of hope for sancho when the club literally spends weeks haggling over a few million, move on for your own sakes!! — Peter Thomas (@PeterTh06677578) September 25, 2020

‘How you guys are still confident we’ll sign Jadon Sancho is beyond me.’

How you guys are still confident we'll sign Jadon Sancho is beyond me — ًEmma™🇾🇪 (@UtdSwagger) September 25, 2020

‘They’re literally gonna decline straight away unless Sancho hands in a transfer request which he won’t.’

They’re literally gonna decline straight away unless sancho hands in a transfer request which he won’t — Loui Bowman (@BowmanLoui) September 25, 2020

‘The Sancho news is obviously nonsense, I’m afraid. #GlazersOut’

The Sancho news is obviously nonsense, I'm afraid.#GlazersOut — 🔰 (@UtdMovement) September 25, 2020

‘I start to believe again, I get my hopes up, I get disappointed.’

It now seems that if United really were to sign Jadon Sancho in this transfer window, it would be the biggest surprises in the club’s history. Nobody is holding their breath.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.