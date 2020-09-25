Man United target Alex Telles may have secret deal with Spanish side

Manchester United transfer target Alex Telles may have an agreement with another club to leave on a free transfer in January, according to a Portuguese TV pundit.

Manchester United are reported to be close to a deal for the player and to have agreed personal terms worth €4 million a year, but despite expectations of a quick resolution, no agreement has been reached with just over a week of the transfer window left to go.

And the chief editor of Record, Vitor Pinto, said on the ‘Mercado’ programme on CMTV that he believes that Telles has been pressurized by a club to sit out his contract and leave for free in June.

‘I don’t want to say definitively that there is strong pressure on the player to go to the end of his contract with Porto and leave at zero cost, but there are indications that this is the case,’ the editor said.

Pinto then added rather cryptically that the deal is ‘probably with a club from a country not far from here’, which would naturally mean Spain.

The reporter believes that the fact that United – and possibly Juventus and Paris St Germain – are negotiating a fee with Porto gives the Dragons hope that they can recoup some money for the 27-year-old.

The Dragons have slapped on a take-it-or-leave-it fee of €20 million (£18m), but this is net to them and rises to around €25 million (£23m) due to a €2m sell-on clause to Galatasaray and a €3 million brokerage fee to Jorge Mendes.

United are said to be unwilling to reach that amount, with Telles’ agent Pini Zahavi also due to receive 10-15% as well.

