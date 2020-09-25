Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that Eric Bailly is preferred to Victor Lindelof

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that his first choice centre back partnership is Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

Speaking at the Brighton pre-match press conference, Solskjaer spoke highly of the Bailly-Maguire partnership and said that Bailly’s return to fitness is a huge boost for the team.

‘Last season proved to us how we can defend at our best,’ the boss said this morning.

‘Last week [against Crystal Palace, with Lindelof-Maguire] wasn’t fantastic, we conceded sloppy goals.

‘But our defensive record last season showed with Eric and Harry what a good partnership they were.

‘Eric now is fit again, which is a big big bonus and big plus for us.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing him develop and play more games this season because we’ve been waiting for him, first to be fit and then to play more regularly.’

The manager’s comments hint strongly that his preferred partnership is Bailly and Maguire, which would see Victor Lindelof dropping to the bench in games where Solksjaer wants to field a full-strength side.

The Bailly-Maguire partnership, with Dean Henderson in goal behind, kept a clean sheet in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Luton Town.

Whether or not David de Gea is recalled ahead of Henderson remains to be seen but it certainly looks as if the Ivorian will get the nod over the Swede in tomorrow’s clash against Brighton.

