Sergio Romero keen on Everton switch after Dean Henderson return

Manchester United star Sergio Romero is reportedly open to the idea of joining Everton as rumours over his future at Old Trafford continues to grow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself admitted that he wouldn’t be able to keep three great keepers at the club and after handing Dean Henderson a bumper new deal, it was clear who had to go.

Romero is loved by fans but there’s general recognition and acceptance that he deserves regular first-team football elsewhere.

Lee Grant is United’s fourth goalkeeper in a position that is suddenly now overstocked, having been a problem position in the past.

It seems Romero has accepted his fate and finally decided to move on but surprisingly he’s not looking to go too far away.

Sergio Romero is interested in joining Everton. There have been no discussions between #mufc and Everton but it is understood that Everton have made contact with intermediaries to discuss a potential deal #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

Romero may have a right to feel mistreated by Solskjaer having typically been Manchester United’s cup goalkeeper.

It was a role he seemed happy with and the legendary Norwegian occasionally used him in that manner.

However, when United advanced to the latter stages of the cup competitions, Solskjaer opted to use David de Gea instead, perhaps due to what was at stake.

Nonetheless it understandably rubbed Romero the wrong way and so it’s not a surprise to hear he feels his time is up at Old Trafford.

