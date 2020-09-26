Bruno Fernandes responds to Manchester United critics

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes had a brilliant response to those who claimed the team were lucky to beat Brighton & Hove Albion after a match filled with drama.

The Portuguese midfielder was in the middle of the storm the whole fixture but ultimately came up with the goods at the death to give his side the 3-2 victory.

Bruno didn’t have a bad game by any means but can be blamed for two lapses of judgement that gave Brighton both their goals.

The former Sporting Lisbon man gave away a penalty for their first and lost his man for their second but it was his assist for United’s first and it was his goal that was the winner in what was a whirlwind of a performance.

The Red Devils overall weren’t good enough but the three points is all that mattered, particularly after the loss to Crystal Palace last week.

Bruno Fernandes: "Maybe they [Brighton] say they did better. The point is to score goals not to hit the post or crossbar." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 26, 2020

Bruno’s words are certainly funny but they are a bit harsh as Brighton did deserve a point from the match given their performance.

However, fans won’t concern themselves with that at all and will want to move on quickly to focusing on winning the next fixture.

Brighton hit the post a remarkable five times in the match which is more indicative of poor finishing than poor luck.

