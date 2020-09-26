Brighton vs Man United: ‘Cr-ppy sparkler’ expected by most of the team

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns ahead of this lunchtime’s Premier League fixture against Brighton, with just Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe unavailable.

The boss has confirmed that Tuanzebe is recovering nicely from foot surgery and should be training with the first team soon.

The Seagulls are without Yves Bissouma, who is suspended, and long-term absentees Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton. Dale Stephens has left the club after completing a move to Burnley on Thursday.

The referee will be Chris Kavanagh.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Brighton 1-2 Man United

Honestly, there’s no point trying to predict a United game anymore because I don’t know what to expect now. There should of course be a huge reaction to what was such a limp defeat to Crystal Palace but that performance against Palace should never have happened. I’m just feeling a bit meh about United now and if we don’t sign anyone else, I’ll feel like that all season. If I had to make a prediction, I’d go for United to edge it but I’m not expecting fireworks, I’m expecting a crappy sparkler.

Marwan Harraz: Brighton 1-1 Man United

I want to be positive but I’m struggling. My concerns are our fitness levels won’t be high enough as Premier League football is a different intensity to training or Luton Town for that matter. I feel like it would be wishful thinking to believe we’ll put in a much-improved performance than the Crystal Palace match and so we’ll either scrape by a good Brighton side or draw. I’m going for the latter.

Red Billy: Brighton 2-1 Man United

Since their opening day defeat to Chelsea, the Seagulls have been flying, winning three games without conceding a goal. United are low in confidence and match sharpness, so I’m predicting another loss. I will say that if Ole switches things up then we are more than capable of a good win, but will he? He’s hinted Bailly might come in for Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka and Matic should start, which is good. But I’ve almost got to expect errors from De Gea and Maguire these days, and further up I expect the same awkward formation, with Pogba playing way too deep and right, Bruno trying to do too much in the hole and Rashford struggling because there is not enough support in his area of the pitch. Hopefully Greenwood will start and weave some magic, but will it be enough?

James Leach: Brighton 1 – 2 United

After a miserable home loss to Palace last weekend, Ole will use the result as an impetus for a resurgence to motivate the team and pick up their standards quickly. Brighton’s surprise star man so far, Tariq Lamptey, is expected to return at right wing-back but key United players that were missing from the opening defeat, and the tired looking starting line up, have had a full week of training and a full strength XI is expected. United are undefeated away in the league since a pre-Bruno defeat to Liverpool in January (W5, D2) and I fully expect United to claim all three points at The AMEX.

